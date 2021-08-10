Left Menu

Bhutani Group Sells Record Number of 1000 Units at Bhutani Alphathum in a Day

Bhutani Group has achieved this stupendous milestone at the time when real estate sector has been badly hit due to the COVID-19 and especially the commercial real estate segment has been said to be facing low demand due to the view of commercial property investment as a risky, unviable investment during the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:52 IST
Bhutani Group achieves a new sales milestone by selling a record 1000 units at Bhutani Alphathum in just one day. Beating the pandemic blues, this commendable sales figure has been registered, giving a fillip to commercial real estate in the country New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Despite the market challenges, Bhutani Group, one of the leading real estate developers in India, has successfully sold-out record-breaking 1000 units of commercial spaces at Bhutani Alphathum in Noida. Bhutani Group has achieved this stupendous milestone at a time when the real estate sector has been badly hit due to the COVID-19 and especially the commercial real estate segment has been said to be facing low demand due to the view of commercial property investment as a risky, unviable investment during the pandemic. However, even in these depressing times, the sales success of Bhutani Group at Bhutani Alphathum has demonstrated the growing confidence of the investors in commercial properties by trusted and reliable brands in the real estate sector.

A visibly upbeat Mr. Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer at Bhutani Group said, "We are proud of our entire sales team including the channel partners and their collective contributions towards our superb sales achievement at Bhutani Alphathum. I also take this opportunity to recognize their extraordinary efforts and a series of successful sales campaigns spreading positive vibes amongst the buyers, which have made us garner a record number of continuing sales. We are receiving an overwhelming response to our unique project offerings and our sales offices are abuzz with inquiries. It is truly encouraging and we are set to achieve further improvement in our day-to-day number of sales." Bhutani Alphathum is the finest layout design commercial property with one of the largest infinity pools in India. Located at Sector 90, Noida, Bhutani Alphathum is well-planned for IT, ITes, or MNCs. Image 1: Mr. Ashish Bhutani Felicitating his associate's Image 2: Bhutani Group celebration at site

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

