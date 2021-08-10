Left Menu

Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 bln deal

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:57 IST
Spain's Real Madrid will launch civil and criminal lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners' chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over their proposed 2.7 billion euro ($3.16 billion) deal, the club said on Tuesday.

Real Madrid also said it would pursue legal action to block approval of the planned deal, which is to be voted on by La Liga members.

The Spanish league last week said it was not worried by legal moves from Real Madrid and that legal disputes between the two entities were common. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

