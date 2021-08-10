Max Financial Services net profit falls 80 pc to Rs 36 crore in Jun qtr

Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported an 80 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.81 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 181.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

The total income during the quarter was Rs 5,943 crore as against Rs 5,517 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, it was down from Rs 9,760 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

The company's total expenses during the period stood at Rs 5,859 crore, compared to Rs 5,367 crore a year ago. However, it came down from Rs 9,693 crore in the March quarter.

The company's subsidiary Max Life reported a 32 percent jump in new business premium during the quarter at Rs 875 crore, as against Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period.

The renewal premium income (including group) rose 21 percent to Rs 2,244 crore, taking the gross written premium to Rs 3,484 crore, a spurt of 27 percent over the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

''This was despite a nearly 3-4x more severe impact of the second wave of COVID-19 compared with the first wave. Claim experiences were higher than expected across all lines of businesses with significantly higher variance for protection and group businesses.'' The partnership with Axis Bank and the longstanding bancassurance with Yes Bank helped partnership channels grow 52 percent in the first quarter of FY22, Mohit Talwar, Managing Director, Max Financial Services, said. In April this year, Axis Bank alongside its two entities, became a co-promoter of Max Life by picking up a 12.99 percent stake in the insurer. The Axis entities have a right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 percent in Max Life in one or more tranches.

Shares of Max Financial closed at Rs 1,026.55 apiece on BSE, down 3.73 percent from the previous close.

