IRB Infra reports Q1 net profit at Rs 71.91 crore

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.91 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,670.48 crore as against Rs 1,073.46 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenditure also increased to Rs 1,529.73 crore during the June quarter, compared to Rs 994.66 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said it has completed fundraise of Rs 381.63 crore for IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, by way of the right issue.

IRB Infra Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "We continue to tread ahead and overcome challenges posed by the pandemic. Q1FY22 was impacted due to COVID-19 second wave in April and May, albeit at a softer level than the first''.

He said strong resilience has been visible since June onwards, with a pick-up in economic activities, and ''we now look forward to a better and stronger FY22".

The company has facilitated vaccination for more than 60 percent of its frontline workers.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over Rs 54,000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

At present, IRB Group's portfolio (including Private and Public InvIT) has 23 projects that include 19 BOT, 1 TOT, and 3 HAM projects.

