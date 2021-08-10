German train drivers call holiday season strike over wages

German train drivers will start a strike on Tuesday night over a wage dispute, an action which will disrupt travel plans for holidaymakers and could exacerbate supply chain bottlenecks in Europe's biggest economy.

The GDL train drivers' union said the strike will begin at Deutsche Bahn's cargo business at 1900 local time (1700 GMT) and will hit travellers from 0200 local time on Wednesday. It will continue until 0200 local time on Aug. 13. The industrial action during the holiday season comes as demand for rail travel picks up due to the easing of coronavirus curbs. Deutsche Bahn is already struggling to cover around 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) worth of damage caused by floods that hit western Germany last month.

Economists said the strike could slow down the rail freight traffic and exacerbate supply chain problems that industry has been suffering from since the beginning of the year. "This is the last thing that fits into the economic landscape," said Stefan Kooths, head of forecasting at the Kiel institute.

GDL head Claus Weselsky said 95% of the union members who voted on the action were in favour after months-long pay negotiations had collapsed. "This result shows very clearly the mood among Deutsche Bahn's personnel," Weselsky said.

GDL is demanding wage increases of around 3.2% and a one-time coronavirus allowance of 600 euros. It had said it wanted a deal similar to that agreed for public sector workers. "DB has left no stone unturned in the last few weeks and months, using tricks and deception, to pretend that they have repeatedly made us new and improved offers," Weselsky added.

Deutsche Bahn said the strikes were excessive and an escalation at the expense of rail customers. It called on the union to return to the negotiation table. "Especially now, when people are travelling more and using trains again, the GDL leadership will destroy the upswing, which we urgently need in view of the massive corona damage," said Deutsche Bahn's personnel head Martin Seiler.

The move was also criticized by Germany's Employers' lobby (BDA) and other business associations, who said the strike would undermine the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and increase infection risk with overcrowded trains. ($1 = 0.8528 euros)

