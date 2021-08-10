Left Menu

V-Mart Retail Q1 net loss at Rs 28.71 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:27 IST
V-Mart Retail Q1 net loss at Rs 28.71 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Value fashion and lifestyle products retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd has reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 28.71 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 33.63 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal, V-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up over two-fold to Rs 177.41 crore during the period under review as against Rs 78.06 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

V-Mart total expenses were at Rs 220.42 crore, up 76.60 percent in Q1/FY 2020-21, as against Rs 124.81 crore, down 36.06 percent.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 3,631.45 on BSE, down 1.05 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021