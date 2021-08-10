Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar launches virtual showroom amid COVID challenges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:44 IST
Toyota Kirloskar launches virtual showroom amid COVID challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has launched a virtual showroom to further digitalise customer experience in the new normal.

The virtual showroom enables customers to seamlessly look through their favourite Toyota vehicles online, and also helps them book the car, TKM said in a statement.

The showroom is already integrated with payment gateway and will soon facilitate the best offers, finance options, loan applications and other value-added services in the future, it added.

In the virtual showroom, customers can select the vehicle of their choice, get 360-degree external and internal views, check out all the available variants and colour options, switch on the lights, open and close the doors, virtually experience the top features in the day or night modes and get variant-wise prices, the automaker said.

A crucial aspect of the new platform is that customers can see how the vehicle will look when parked in their garage or portico using augmented reality mode on their smartphones, it added.

''Owing to the pandemic and growing access to technologies, customers increasingly prefer digital and contactless experience.

''Last year, as COVID-19 disrupted the purchase lifecycle, we took immediate steps to digitalise our sales process by making available pricing, offers and booking in the online realm,'' TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said.

Moving forward, the company would continue to listen to customers keenly and introduce new solutions and tools leveraging digital technologies to further improve their buying experience, he added.

TKM said it is integrating all its dealer partners onto the new platform; and will soon make available the virtual showroom on the websites of all its dealer partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021