Left Menu

Century Plyboards consolidated net at Rs 31 in Q1FY22

Last year, Q1 sales were hit due to the national lock down.We performed considerably well given the current scenario. We believe that the strong recovery in June is a sign for us to keep up this consistency in performance for the coming quarters, Century Plyboards Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:05 IST
Century Plyboards consolidated net at Rs 31 in Q1FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, backed by higher revenue, on Tuesday announced a consolidated profit of Rs 31 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021-22.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 11.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operation was at Rs 457.5 crore which is more than double the Rs 203 crore sales in the same quarter last year. Last year, Q1 sales were hit due to the national lock down.

“We performed considerably well given the current scenario. Though the last quarter was extremely challenging due to the outbreak of the second wave, still we managed to grow our turnover beyond expectation in this quarter. ''We believe that the strong recovery in June is a sign for us to keep up this consistency in performance for the coming quarters,” Century Plyboards Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021