Left Menu

Reliance Infra posts Rs 95 cr loss for Apr-Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:11 IST
Reliance Infra posts Rs 95 cr loss for Apr-Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 288.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,623.17 crore as against Rs 3,786.85 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenditure also rose to Rs 5,208.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,748.54 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021