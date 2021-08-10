Reliance Infra posts Rs 95 cr loss for Apr-Jun quarter

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 288.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,623.17 crore as against Rs 3,786.85 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenditure also rose to Rs 5,208.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,748.54 crore in the year-ago period.

