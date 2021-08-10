Left Menu

PGCIL net jumps to Rs 5,998 cr in June quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Tuesday posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,998.28 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,048.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,391.61 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 9,816.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

