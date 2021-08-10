Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL78 BIZ-ECONOMY-FINMIN Economic impact of 2nd COVID-19 wave likely to be muted; visible signs of eco rejuvenation: FinMin New Delhi: The finance ministry on Tuesday said the economic impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be muted and there are visible signs of economic rejuvenation.

DEL56 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex scales fresh lifetime high as HDFC, Bhartii Airtel advance Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rose by 152 points to close at its fresh lifetime high on Tuesday on the back of gains in index majors HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid positive trends in the global markets.

DEL69 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee falls for 2nd day, declines 17 paise to 74.43 against dollar Mumbai: Extending losses for the second straight session, the rupee on Tuesday fell by 17 paise to end at 74.43 against the US currency due to a stronger dollar in the overseas markets.

DEL49 BIZ-GOLD-PRICES Gold declines Rs 176, silver tumbles Rs 898 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday dipped Rs 176 to Rs 45,110 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM11 BIZ-EXPORTS Exports up over 50 pc to USD 7.41 bn during August 1-7 New Delhi: The country's exports rose by 50.45 per cent to USD 7.41 billion during August 1-7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data.

DCM30 BIZ-MAHINDRA RECALL Mahindra recalls 29,878 pick up vehicles to replace faulty fluid pipe New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it is recalling 29,878 units of its pick up vehicles to replace faulty fluid pipe amid suspicion of improper assembly.

DCM50 LSQ-RATION CARDS States, UTs have cancelled 4.39 cr ineligible, fake ration cards so far: Union govt New Delhi: States and Union Territories have cancelled 4.39 crore ineligible, duplicate and fake ration cards since 2013, the Union government said on Tuesday.

DCM61 BIZ-TECH MAHINDRA-COVID DRUG Tech Mahindra expects to begin trials for planned COVID drug in 3-4 months New Delhi: Tech Mahindra expects to start trials for a COVID drug in the next three to four months after receiving the patent for a particular molecule, according to a senior official.

DCM26 BIZ-LD HGS-BPEA HGS to sell healthcare services business to BPEA New Delhi: Hinduja Group company Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) will divest its healthcare services business to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), based on enterprise value of USD 1.2 billion.

DCM9 BIZ-TELECOM-SUNIL MITTAL Industry needs long overdue support to maintain current 3+1 structure: Sunil Bharti Mittal New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has expressed hope that the government and regulators will step in to ensure that the sector remains a viable place for continued investments, and asserted that industry requires ''long overdue'' support to maintain its current 3+1 structure.

