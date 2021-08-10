OnMobile Global Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Technologies rob0 Inc.

''...OnMobile Global Ltd has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Technologies rob0 Inc, through its subsidiary On mobile Global Solutions Canada Ltd,'' a regulatory filing said.

Advertisement

While the cost of acquisition was not disclosed, the company said the transaction involved a cash consideration and issue of convertible notes.

The objective of the transaction was ''to add new gaming technology and know-how to accelerate and enhance the gaming business'', the filing said.

**** Whatfix closes Nittio Learn acquisition *Digital adoption solutions provider Whatfix on Tuesday said it has acquired Nittio Learn, a learning management system, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will advance the company's application training capability by making learning more personalised, adaptive, and rich, a statement said.

Nittio Learn's toolset including additional content options, assessment capabilities, and training course allocation is a natural fit with Whatfix, making it a comprehensive digital adoption platform for organisations, it added.

“We're delighted to get Nittio Learn onboard on our journey to provide our customers with all the necessary tools to execute such a massive digital transformation effort. We are continuously reimagining Digital Adoption alongside our customers as we grow and expand into new markets over the next year and beyond,” Khadim Batti, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Whatfix, said.

**** LogMeIn appoints Bill Robinson as Chief Revenue Officer *LogMeIn, Inc, a provider of software as a service company, on Tuesday said it has appointed Bill Robinson as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Robinson, in the newly created role of CRO, will be responsible for unifying the customer journey, unlocking the potential of the portfolio, and helping to meet the company's ambitious sales goals, a statement said.

Robinson, who has over three decades of experience, will lead global sales, customer experience, and business operations, it added.

He joins LogMeIn from contact centre as a service (CCaaS) company, NICE inContact, where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)