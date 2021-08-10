Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran meets FM

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting took place at the Parliament office of the finance minister.

''Shri N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, calls on Smt @nsitharaman,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the World Bank Group Managing Director Anshula Kant also met the finance minister during the day.

''Smt @kanshula, managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank Group, calls on Smt @nsitharaman,'' the ministry said in another tweet.

