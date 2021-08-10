Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:25 IST
Flight connecting Rewa to Bhopal and Indore will start soon: Chouhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said flights from Rewa to Bhopal and Indore will start soon as the state government has agreed on providing 100 per cent viability gap funding (VGF) amount for the purpose.

Former minister Rajendra Shukla met the chief minister on the matter and requested Chouhan to expedite the matter following which he directed officials to send a consent letter as desired by the Civil Aviation Ministry on the issue of giving 100 per cent VGF contribution, an official said.

Chouhan informed that a 72-seater plane will soon operate on the sector connecting Rewa to Bhopal and Indore.

Shukla said the flight service will give a necessary boost to economic activities in the Vindhya region of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

