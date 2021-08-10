Wipro Enterprises, the non-IT business of Wipro, inaugurated its global headquarter ''Wipro House'' in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This campus will house business offices of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, and Wipro Enterprises Corporate Office. Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Enterprises, inaugurated the campus. The seven-floor building houses the experience centre to showcase Wipro Consumer's Lighting and Seating Solutions range. Wipro Consumer Care was the first business of Wipro set up in 1945 and recently completed 75 years of existence. The campus also houses Wipro Consumer Care's India Research and Innovation Centre.

***** Haldiram introduces premium Indian sweets brand Misree *Confectionary major Haldiram’s has introduced Misree, a premium Indian sweets brand.

It is tapping into the gifting culture with specialty premium options, a statement said.

Commenting on the development, Misree Managing Director Umesh Agarwal said: “We are excited to create a new category with our top-notch gourmet treats that add a touch of extravagance to the sugary treats that have always been a part of our festivities. From the choicest ingredients to the most delectable recipes, Misree has everything in store to transform the way we offer gratitude to our loved ones.” PTI KRH KRH SHW SHW

