Nuvoco Vistas IPO receives 29 pc subscription on second day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:31 IST
The initial public offer of cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corporation was subscribed 29 per cent on Tuesday, the second day of subscription.

The IPO received bids for 1,82,54,834 shares against 6,25,00,001 shares on offer, as per the exchanges data.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 11 per cent, non-institutional investors 4 per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 51 per cent.

The initial public offer (IPO) aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 3,500 crore.

The price range for the offer is Rs 560-570 per share.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, part of the Nirma Group, last week raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for repayment of certain loans availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Nuvoco Vistas is a cement manufacturer with a consolidated capacity of 22.32 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

It has 11 cement plants comprising five integrated units, five grinding units, and one blending unit.

It operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), J P Morgan India and SBI Capital Markets are the managers of the offer.

The company's equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

