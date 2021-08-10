GMR Infra plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore

GMR Infrastructure on Tuesday said its board will consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through various routes at its meeting on August 13, 2021.

In a BSE filing, GMR Infrastructure said it would consider raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranche(s), through the issue of securities, including a qualified Institutions placement and/or foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other securities.

The company said its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 13 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

