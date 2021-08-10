Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:37 IST
GMR Infra plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore
GMR Infrastructure on Tuesday said its board will consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through various routes at its meeting on August 13, 2021.

In a BSE filing, GMR Infrastructure said it would consider raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranche(s), through the issue of securities, including a qualified Institutions placement and/or foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other securities.

The company said its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 13 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

