Chemplast Sanmar IPO subscribed 16 pc on first day

The initial share sale of specialty chemical maker Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 16 per cent on the first day of offer on Tuesday.

The company's IPO received bids for 64,48,491 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on offer, according to data available with the stock exchanges.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 84 per cent while those for non institutional investors was subscribed 3 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) aggregating up to Rs 3,850 crore has a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale worth up to Rs 2,550 crore. The price band for the offer is Rs 530-541 per share.

On Monday, Chemplast Sanmar said it has collected over Rs 1,732 crore from anchor investors.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Securities, Ambit Private Ltd, BOB Capital Markets Ltd, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) are the managers to the offer.

Chennai-based Chemplast Sanmar is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with focus on specialty paste polyvinyl chloride resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors.

