Hero MotoCorp creates largest motorcycle logo

The area spread over 1,000ft x 800ft was used as the canvas to create the record, it added.Commenting on the feat, Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Product Planning and Strategy Malo Le Masson said at the beginning of this year, the company celebrated the landmark of 100 Million cumulative sales since inception.This milestone comes in 2021 which is also the 10th anniversary year of the Hero Brand logo, unveiled on 9th of August 2011 at the O2 Arena in London.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:51 IST
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has been recognised by the Guinness World Records for creating the 'Largest motorcycle logo' with its most popular motorcycle model 'Splendor+'.

The 'Largest motorcycle logo' was unveiled on the completion of 10 years of Hero MotoCorp's solo journey on August 9, 2021, the company said in a statement.

In order to achieve the world record, Hero MotoCorp said a total of 1,845 Hero Splendor+ motorcycles were uniformly placed to form the 'Hero' logo at the company's manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The area spread over 1,000ft x 800ft was used as the canvas to create the record, it added.

Commenting on the feat, Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Product Planning and Strategy Malo Le Masson said at the beginning of this year, the company celebrated the landmark of 100 Million cumulative sales since inception.

''This milestone comes in 2021 which is also the 10th anniversary year of the Hero Brand logo, unveiled on 9th of August 2011 at the O2 Arena in London. So as part of our unique celebrations for the special day, we have achieved a Guinness World Record for the 'Largest motorcycle logo' to demonstrate our brand stature,'' he added.

