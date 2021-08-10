Four killed, 20 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in MP's Barwani district

Four persons, including two minors, were killed and 20 others injured when a pickup vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said.

The accident occurred around noon on a mountainous road when a group of devotees was going to Nagalwadi temple located on a hill, about 65km from the district headquarters, Yashwant Badole, Nagalwadi police station in-charge, told PTI.

The injured and deceased are residents of Jamaniya and Talwai villages of neighbouring Dhar district, he said.

Badole said the vehicle, carrying around 30 people, reversed and rolled down into the gorge after the driver lost control.

One person died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital in Barwani, he said.

The deceased included a 16-year-old girl and a boy aged 12. A 20-year-old man and a woman aged 35 were the other two who died in the accident, the police officer said.

Police have registered a case against the vehicle driver, who is yet to be arrested, Badole said.

