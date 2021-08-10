Left Menu

Four killed, 20 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in MP's Barwani district

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:06 IST
Four killed, 20 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in MP's Barwani district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including two minors, were killed and 20 others injured when a pickup vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said.

The accident occurred around noon on a mountainous road when a group of devotees was going to Nagalwadi temple located on a hill, about 65km from the district headquarters, Yashwant Badole, Nagalwadi police station in-charge, told PTI.

The injured and deceased are residents of Jamaniya and Talwai villages of neighbouring Dhar district, he said.

Badole said the vehicle, carrying around 30 people, reversed and rolled down into the gorge after the driver lost control.

One person died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital in Barwani, he said.

The deceased included a 16-year-old girl and a boy aged 12. A 20-year-old man and a woman aged 35 were the other two who died in the accident, the police officer said.

Police have registered a case against the vehicle driver, who is yet to be arrested, Badole said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021