South Korean firm Sunjin expresses interest in setting up of livestock feed plant: Assam govt

The Assam government on Tuesday said South Korean firm Sunjin has expressed interest in setting up of a livestock feed plant in the state.

A company delegation, led by its chief executive officer and managing director Gi-No Park, met Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, an official release said.

''The delegation expressed its interest in setting up of a modern livestock feed plant in Assam,'' it added.

Patowary assured the company of providing all necessary support in its endeavour to set up a factory in the northeastern state.

The minister highlighted the ease of doing business in Assam and the advantages of the region in terms of natural resources, vibrant connectivity and a business-friendly ecosystem. The government will also designate a nodal officer to facilitate the proposed project, Patowary said.

The company's subsidiary, Sunjin India, has business activities in Punjab and Haryana, and in other countries such as China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Myanmar.

