Trent Ltd reports Rs 138 cr loss for Apr-June

Tata group retail frim Trent Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 138.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 despite disruptions by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.04 crore in the same period last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 491.99 crore as against Rs 248.41 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Trent Ltd said its board of directors at their meeting held on Tuesday approved the appointment of P Venkatesalu as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for a term of three years with effect from October 6, 2021. He was the CFO of the company earlier.

Stephen Rayfield, Chief Executive Officer of the company, has tendered his resignation, it added.

Commenting on the company's performance, Trent Ltd Chairman Noel N Tata said, ''The second wave (of COVID-19) and the aftermath disrupted our operations across our concepts in the recent months. Nevertheless, we have been pleasantly encouraged by the rapid recovery in customer offtake starting from the middle of June as the business reopened in many markets.'' He further said, ''Our fashion business has, in particular, recovered sharply and is now back to operating profitability. We continue to focus on our expansion program and I am happy to report that we are seeing good progress on building a strong pipeline, even as the constraints for actual opening to customers remains a challenge in the near term in the case of mall locations/ select markets.'' On the outlook, Tata said, ''While we cannot predict how quickly we will see the back of this crisis, we know that it will get behind us, especially given the substantial vaccination program. And when it does abate, customer demand should further grow robustly.'' Stating that the company is confident that the business has the expertise and importantly the resilience to weather this crisis, he said, ''Near term uncertainties notwithstanding, we are continuing to focus on building out differentiated brands and strong expansion of our reach through stores and digital platforms.'' Trent Ltd said increasingly, pandemic related restrictions have been relaxed starting June 2021 following the second wave. Selectively at the local level, certain restrictions continue to apply and consequently impact trading performance.

The company's expectation going forward is ''that operating performance will recover fully by the end of the third quarter of this financial year. This expectation is basis the sharp recovery witnessed after the recent wave of the pandemic and also, the accelerated rollout of the vaccination program.'' Accordingly, Trent Ltd said, ''We do not foresee any continued adverse impact beyond a few quarters on the business operations.'' Following Venkatesalu's elevation, he has resigned as CFO and the company shall appoint a Chief Financial Officer in due course, Trent Ltd said.

