Jet Airways staff grouping meets labour department officials; discusses various issues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Representatives of the grounded Jet Airways' officers and staff association on Tuesday met senior officials of the labour department here and discussed about their pending salaries, leave encashment and other issues.

In a statement, Jet Airways' Officers and Staff Association said the meeting was fruitful and that the future course of action would be decided later.

The association members under its President Kiran Pawaskar met with Deputy Labour Commissioner and Regional Labour Commissioner, the statement said but did not mention the names of the officials.

Last month, the grouping had sought the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in addressing their issues with respect to the resolution plan of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which has emerged as the winning bidder for the defunct airline.

Payment of all social security dues such as provident fund and gratuity, and assurance of employment to existing employees on the payroll were among the demands of the grouping.

On June 22, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the consortium's resolution plan for grounded Jet Airways, subject to certain conditions.

The full-service carrier, which suspended operations in April 2019, was undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

