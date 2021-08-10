Business briefs 4

Engineering firm Afcons on Tuesday announced the construction of rigid pavement at Wardha on a 58.31 km stretch on the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg highway project which will connect the financial capital with Nagpur.

The city-based company claimed it is the first contractor among the 16 packages of the ambitious project to complete the task, as per an official statement.

* * * Yes Bank appoints Mahesh Ramamoorthy as chief information officer * Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahesh Ramamoorthy as its chief information officer.

Ramamoorthy, who joins the lender from FIS, will lead technology and digital transformation for the lender, as per an official statement.

* * * Weather Risk Management to provide technical support on weather index in Fiji * Weather Risk Management Services on Tuesday said it will provide technical support in Fiji to develop the weather index parametric modeling, development of appropriate and affordable climate risk insurance products.

Led by the Fiji Ministry of Economy's Climate Change and International Cooperation Division, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) is implementing the project, as per an official statement.

* * * All eligible debit cardholders can now avail EMI on debit card facility: Kotak Mahindra Bank * Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Tuesday said all eligible debit cardholders can now avail the equated monthly instalments (EMI) on debit card facility on all their mid- and high-value purchases, at all offline and online stores across the country.

Bank customers can now virtually buy anything like groceries and fashion to smartphones and electronics at any merchant establishment and pay via easy instalments, it said.

* * * Ascent Foundation posts 61 pc rise in mentorship seekers * Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala's foundation to promote entrepreneurship on Tuesday reported a 61 per cent rise in those seeking mentorship.

Ascent Foundation also reported a 28 per cent increase in number of new members onboarded to the Trust Group, as per an official statement.

