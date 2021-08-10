Left Menu

Swiggy likely to deliver good returns if it goes public: Masayoshi Son

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:36 IST
Swiggy likely to deliver good returns if it goes public: Masayoshi Son
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday said its portfolio company Swiggy is expected to deliver "good returns" if the food delivery platform were to go public.

Speaking at a post-earnings presentation for SoftBank, Son said one of Swiggy's rivals has recently gone public and its share price is doing great. Last month, Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street with its shares zooming nearly 53 per cent against the issue price of Rs 76, and its market valuation crossing the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark.

Noting that Swiggy and the rival are two dominant players in the Indian market with an equal market share, Son said: ''...if they (Swiggy) go public, I believe that we will be able to see good returns from here too, that's our expectation".

Last month, Swiggy had announced a USD 1.25 billion (Rs 9,345 crore) fundraise in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Prosus that raised the market value of the food delivery platform to USD 5.5 billion (around Rs 41,125 crore). Swiggy has not formally announced any IPO plans yet.

In his presentation on Tuesday, Son said Swiggy was clocking 1.5 million orders a day, and that the platform has about 20 million monthly active users. It has 1.2 lakh restaurant partners and 2 lakh delivery partners.

Son noted that Swiggy is also making delivery of goods other than food and that the ''number of orders per day has increased by about 2.5 times in one year'' and ''revenue has increased by 2.8 times in one year''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021