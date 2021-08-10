Kenko Health on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.7 million (about Rs 12.6 crore) as a part of its pre-series A funding round with BEENEXT and Orios as co-lead investors. The round also saw participation from Accelerator VC 9Unicorns and Waveform Ventures, a statement said.

The investment will primarily be used for product development specifically in the OPD space and expanding the core team, it added.

Set up by Aniruddha Sen and Dhiraj Goel in 2019, Kenko Health provides comprehensive plans focused on OPD and all subscribers get IPD coverage from an insurance company as part of their membership benefits. * * * * * NimbleBox.ai raises $1mn in funding from Venture Catalysts, others * NimbleBox.ai on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) in seed funding, led by Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Nanavati Family, and Astarc Ventures, a statement said.

The funds will be used to grow the team, deliver on the product roadmap, and scale the company's existing customer base, it added.

Founded by Anshuman Pandey, Rohan Pooniwala, and Naman Maheshwari in 2018, the Chennai-based startup's platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering helps data scientists and machine learning practitioners globally discover, create, and launch multi-cloud applications on an intuitive browser-based platform. * * * * BlueLearn raises Rs 3.25 cr funding from Lightspeed, others BlueLearn, a community-driven edtech platform, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3.25 crore in pre-seed funding from Lightspeed, Titan Capital and 2am VC.

Angel investors such as Rahul Mathur, Gaurav Mandlecha, and Surabhi Randev also participated in the funding round, a statement said.

This is in addition to the first round led by 100X.VC.

BlueLearn was founded earlier this year by Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti who are currently in their final year of electrical engineering at BITS Pilani. The startup plans to use the raised funds to build their core team, hire new talent, and further develop their product to cater to their growing community of users, the statement said.

