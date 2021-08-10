Man from UP killed in road accident in Nagpur

A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was killed when the truck in which he was travelling crashed into a stationary vehicle near here in Nagpur district, police said on Tueday.

The accident took place on the Nagpur-Jabalpur road near Kanhan town at around 1.15 am on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Kumar Paul, a resident of Katra village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the truck was loaded at Kanpur and heading towards Hyderabad.

Paul was sitting with the truck cleaner, when its driver, Vinit Ramsevak Awasthi (38), a resident of Kanpur district, lost control and crashed into the stationary truck, they added.

