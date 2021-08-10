Left Menu

Man from UP killed in road accident in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:20 IST
Man from UP killed in road accident in Nagpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was killed when the truck in which he was travelling crashed into a stationary vehicle near here in Nagpur district, police said on Tueday.

The accident took place on the Nagpur-Jabalpur road near Kanhan town at around 1.15 am on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Kumar Paul, a resident of Katra village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the truck was loaded at Kanpur and heading towards Hyderabad.

Paul was sitting with the truck cleaner, when its driver, Vinit Ramsevak Awasthi (38), a resident of Kanpur district, lost control and crashed into the stationary truck, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021