Biden set to nominate candidate for Inter-American Development Bank -- official

He is also the founder of the Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas and a member the Democratic National Committee. Biden also plans to nominate M. Fabiana Jorge as the U.S. alternate executive director at the bank, the official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate a former Venezuelan congressmen to a post at the Inter-American Development Bank, a White House official said Tuesday.

Biden intends to nominate Leopoldo Martinez Nucete, a Venezuelan-American lawyer, writer, and social entrepreneur as the U.S. executive director of the development bank. He is also the founder of the Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas and a member the Democratic National Committee.

Biden also plans to nominate M. Fabiana Jorge as the U.S. alternate executive director at the bank, the official said. Jorge heads a global consulting firm based in Washington focusing on international trade and business.

