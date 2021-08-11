Left Menu

U.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 02:30 IST
U.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Mexican auto parts firm Tridonex to address allegations that workers at its Matamoros facility are being denied the rights of free association and collective bargaining.

Cardone Industries Inc, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, said it backed the voluntary action plan in response to the petition filed by USTR in June under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021