BRIEF-RBNZ Welcomes Passing Of New Legislative Foundations

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * WELCOMED PASSING OF NEW LEGISLATIVE FOUNDATIONS "THAT WILL STRENGTHEN AND MODERNISE WAY IT OPERATES AND IS GOVERNED"

* KEY CHANGES INCLUDE THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW STATUTORY GOVERNANCE BOARD, WHOSE WORK WILL START IN MID-2022 * GOVERNOR REMAINS CHAIR OF THE MPC AND WILL ALSO SIT ON THE FUTURE BOARD

* ACT REPLACES THE PARTS OF THE RBNZ ACT 1989 RELATING TO RBNZ’S HIGH-LEVEL OBJECTIVES, AMONG OTHERS * BOARD WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DECISION-MAKING EXCEPT THOSE RELATED TO MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

* MINISTER WILL APPOINT SOME MEMBERS OF THE NEW GOVERNANCE BOARD AS A "TRANSITION BOARD"

