PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 11
- The U.S. Senate passed on Tuesday a massive $1 trillion infrastructure bill, could provide improve the nation's crumbling transport systems. - Footballer Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, after a sudden departure from Barcelona, where he began his career.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- NortonLifeLock strikes deal for UK-listed cyber security group Avast https://on.ft.com/3ix9z97 - Carlyle steps back from Vectura bidding war with Philip Morris https://on.ft.com/37uBSyR
- US Senate passes landmark $1tn infrastructure package https://on.ft.com/37xoZE1 - Lionel Messi signs two-year PSG contract after leaving Barcelona https://on.ft.com/3lRxVN5
Overview - U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc has agreed to buy its London-listed rival Avast Plc for more than $8.6 billion.
- Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said it will not raise its bid for inhaled treatments maker Vectura Group Plc , against Philip Morris International. - The U.S. Senate passed on Tuesday a massive $1 trillion infrastructure bill, could provide improve the nation's crumbling transport systems.
- Footballer Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, after a sudden departure from Barcelona, where he began his career. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)