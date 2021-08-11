PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 11

Left Menu

11-08-2021
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- NortonLifeLock strikes deal for UK-listed cyber security group Avast https://on.ft.com/3ix9z97 - Carlyle steps back from Vectura bidding war with Philip Morris https://on.ft.com/37uBSyR

- US Senate passes landmark $1tn infrastructure package https://on.ft.com/37xoZE1 - Lionel Messi signs two-year PSG contract after leaving Barcelona https://on.ft.com/3lRxVN5

Overview - U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc has agreed to buy its London-listed rival Avast Plc for more than $8.6 billion.

- Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said it will not raise its bid for inhaled treatments maker Vectura Group Plc , against Philip Morris International. - The U.S. Senate passed on Tuesday a massive $1 trillion infrastructure bill, could provide improve the nation's crumbling transport systems.

- Footballer Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, after a sudden departure from Barcelona, where he began his career. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

