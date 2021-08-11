Left Menu

Singapore Q2 GDP up 14.7%, 2021 forecast raised

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 14.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, higher than the 14.3% growth seen in the government's advance estimate. Analysts had expected a 14.2% increase, according to a Reuters poll.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-08-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 05:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday, and the government upgraded its growth forecast for the full year.

Analysts had expected a 14.2% increase, according to a Reuters poll. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy contracted 1.8% in the second quarter.

The MTI said it now expects 2021 GDP growth at 6% to 7%, versus its prior estimate for an expansion of 4-6%.

