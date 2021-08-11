Left Menu

BHP, workers reach tentative deal for new contract at Escondida mine

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 11-08-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 08:04 IST
BHP, workers reach tentative deal for new contract at Escondida mine
BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday that they had reached a tentative deal for a new contract, although the union will take two more days to submit the new contract to a vote by workers.

The long-running negotiation between the company and the powerful 2,300-member union at the world's biggest copper mine has global copper markets on edge as demand increases and supply remains tight amid a nascent global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

