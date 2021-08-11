BHP, workers reach tentative deal for new contract at Escondida mine
BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday that they had reached a tentative deal for a new contract, although the union will take two more days to submit the new contract to a vote by workers.
The long-running negotiation between the company and the powerful 2,300-member union at the world's biggest copper mine has global copper markets on edge as demand increases and supply remains tight amid a nascent global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
