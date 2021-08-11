BHP, workers reach tentative deal for new contract at Escondida mine

BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday that they had reached a tentative deal for a new contract, although the union will take two more days to submit the new contract to a vote by workers. The preliminary deal eases fears that the union will call a strike at the world's biggest copper mine. In 2017, a historic 44-day stoppage jolted copper markets and slowed economic growth in Chile, the world's top copper producer.

Prices of the metal soared to record highs earlier this year, giving unions additional leverage in negotiations. The long-running negotiation between the company and the powerful 2,300-member union has kept global copper markets on edge as demand increases and supply remains tight amid a nascent global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

