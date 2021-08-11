Skore launches a unique educational drive for the men of India

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skore, an innovative brand in the sexual wellness category from TTK Healthcare Ltd., launched a Cliteracy Drive, an educational campaign to spread awareness about female pleasure, on the occasion of International Female Orgasm Day (8th August).

The campaign started off with teasers that startled people with numbers, facts, and myths about female pleasure in India. Skore, assisted by their Digital Marketing partners at Dentsu Isobar, also teamed up with 'influencers' like Digital Creator and Sex Educator Leeza Mangaldas, and more, who created video content that added to the educational aspect of the campaign, which marked the kick-off of Skore's Cliteracy drive.

This was followed by the key engagement idea. What looked like an innocent banner that would unlock a discount, was actually a special experience designed for consumers to educate them on the subject. This was supported with a lot of snackable and interactive content on Skore's social media handles, with quizzes and engagement posts. Skore also co-hosted a first-ever session titled 'Sleepless with Skore' with Santu Misra and Aishwarya Subramanyam, on their wildly popular Clubhouse room named 'The Dark Room'.

Vishal Vyas, AVP Marketing, TTK Healthcare: Consumer Products Division, gives his perspective, ''Skore is a brand that believes in empowerment. And with a product in the Skore portfolio - Oh! Gel - specially formulated to increase sensitivity of the intimate parts, we owed it to women to address this issue that has been prevalent for generations. After all, for a brand to be relevant, it needs to touch the right nerve.'' Aalap Desai, NCD, Dentsu Isobaradds, ''The new world is changing and challenging traditional creative boundaries. The walls are collapsing and the lines between virtual and real worlds are blurring. In the cluttered market, if you aren't different, you aren't noticed. With Skore's Cliteracy Drive and the mCanvas innovation, we made consumers in the virtual world mimic a real-world behavior which is fantastic and educated them at the exact point where they were the most open to it.'' Rahul Vengalil, Chief Business Officer, Dentsu Isobar shares his view, ''Dentsu Isobar is all about innovation and experiences. To drive home a brand thought, we need to look beyond just doing a video which is a one-way communication and do things which are interactive and hence, memorable. This is the experience-led transformation which our brand of Isobar strongly stands for and Skore is the perfect brand, and this was the perfect brief, to showcase it.'' Arjun Siva, DGM - Digital Marketing & eCommerce, TTK Healthcare: Consumer Products Division, adds, ''Skore has always believed that men and women should be equals in all aspects of a relationship, and we have showcased this in our past communications as well. This campaign drives that conviction forward, in a far more innovative and effective manner.'' About Skore Condoms and TTK Healthcare Skore Condoms is one of India's largest sexual wellness brands and is from TTK Healthcare, a truly modern and diversified conglomerate, with a wide range of product offerings in the FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Food Industries.

