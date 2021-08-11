Left Menu

Shanghai, HK stocks rise as Evergrande's stake sale plans boost property sector

Shanghai and Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, led by property and banking stocks, as developer China Evergrande Group's plans to sell certain assets heal confidence in Chinese real estate companies and lenders.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-08-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 10:17 IST
Shanghai, HK stocks rise as Evergrande's stake sale plans boost property sector
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai and Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, led by property and banking stocks, as developer China Evergrande Group's plans to sell certain assets heal confidence in Chinese real estate companies and lenders. ** The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,539.48 by a lunch break, though the blue-chip index CSI300 edged lower as consumer and healthcare stocks weigh.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2%, to 26,661.04, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 9,552.66. ** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index surged over 7%, and the Hang Seng Property Index jumped 2.7%, as China Evergrande's moves to ease its liquidity stressed soothed concerns toward the industry.

** Evergrande on Tuesday said it was in discussions with several third-party investors on proposed sales of certain assets. The stock surged over 8% in Hong Kong. ** Guosen Securities wrote in a note that despite lingering pressure on China's real estate sector, the chance of further substantial tightening becomes slimmer. Investors are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for developers' credit issue, so valuation could be repaired, the brokerage wrote.

** Banking shares in Hong Kong and mainland China also jumped, as investors bet lenders' asset quality will improve along with developers' financial health. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of recent sell-offs due to China's tough crackdown, has stabilized over this week.

** "Despite recent turbulence, we remain constructive on the Chinese equity market over the long term," Amundi Asset Management wrote. "Investors could take advantage of the sell-off to increase their allocation to Chinese equity in global portfolios."

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021