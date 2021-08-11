Microfinance Industry Resilient During Covid with 18 Percent Growth Year on Year

Business Wire India "Microfinance Plus", a quarterly publication by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Equifax revealed growth of 18% in the Microfinance industry portfolio outstanding year on year. Portfolio outstanding in aspirational districts as of March 31, 2021, has grown 185% from December 2017. From the overall industry's gross loan portfolio, 80% was contributed by the top 10 states and West Bengal has the highest outstanding portfolio.

This edition of Microfinance Pulse brings out a comprehensive state profile of the state of Karnataka. Also, the report highlights the impact of Covid-19 on the four geographic zones (North, South, West, East) of the country in terms of disbursals and average ticket sizes.

Key highlights: • The book size of the microfinance industry as of 31st March 2021, is Rs 249,277 crore, Y-o-Y growth of 18% from March 2020 to March 2021.

• Microfinance industry disbursed loans worth Rs 93,100 crore during JFM' 21.

• Banks have registered the highest Y-o-Y growth of 36% in portfolio outstanding, with a consistent increase in market share.

• 90+ delinquencies for the sector stood at 4.12% as of March 31, 2021, vs 0.86% as of March 31, 2020.

• The portfolio outstanding of Karnataka stood at Rs 20,330 crore, an increase of 16% from March 2020 to March 2021. Except for Karnataka, 90+ delinquency of all the top 10 states have increased in March 2021 compared to March 2020.

• The zone-wise market share analysis in terms of disbursement amount shows that the East zone contributed 45% in total disbursement amount in JFM'21, the highest among all zones.

On the launch, Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman & Managing Director, SIDBI said, "Despite the Covid-19 crisis, the Microfinance portfolio outstanding has shown an impressive Y-o-Y growth of 18%, along with 26% growth in disbursement in JFM'21 as compared to JFM'20. The 90+ delinquency levels which have shown a sharp increase to 4.96% in December 2020 have also moderated to 4.12% in March 2021, showing some signs of easing stress in the sector. Going ahead, the lenders need to carefully monitor the accounts under 1 to 29 DPD levels to avoid further deterioration in asset quality." Shri KM Nanaiah, Managing Director, Equifax Credit Information Services Ltd. and Country Leader, Equifax India, and MEA said, "We are glad to partner with SIDBI for a report that provides cutting edge analysis to address top of mind questions of practitioners and policymakers. It is heartening to see the resilience of the Microfinance sector in view of Covid-19 and lockdown related challenges." Microfinance Pulse aims to provide insights on trends in the Indian Microfinance industry – from disbursements to delinquencies to top growing states and top loan categories.

