Left Menu

Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:15 IST
Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-appointed Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has said his focus will be on further enhancing passenger services, innovations and raising the division's income. He said this while taking charge from the outgoing DRM Uday Borwankar here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, according to an official release.

Bandopadhyay was earlier posted as the chief communication engineer under the Western Railway in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021