Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay

Newly-appointed Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has said his focus will be on further enhancing passenger services, innovations and raising the division's income. He said this while taking charge from the outgoing DRM Uday Borwankar here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, according to an official release.

Bandopadhyay was earlier posted as the chief communication engineer under the Western Railway in Mumbai.

