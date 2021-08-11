Lord's Mark will invest INR 100 Crores in The Hygiene India in the next 3 years

Hygiene India is the recently launched health and hygiene e-commerce platform.

Lord's Mark Group, one of the leading diversified conglomerates will invest INR 100 crores in its newly launched health and hygiene e-commerce platform- The Hygiene India. The investment will be used in adding new products to the portfolio, boosting research & development, enhancing the technological capabilities, building manufacturing capabilities, and for brand development. The Hygiene India aims to become India's largest health and hygiene marketplace in the next three years.

Advertisement

Hygiene India has launched a holistic product range for essential and preventive health care based on indigenous wisdom and natural ingredients along with game-changing diagnostic kits. The products comprise medicines for essential care, essential care kits, IVD kits, immunity boosters, etc. The home care products range includes perfumed liquid hand wash, dishwasher, disinfectant, sanicubes, air fresheners, toilet cleaners, etc. It has also launched personal care products such as sanitary pads with a special focus on women's hygiene and care.

These product ranges are being launched under three brand names - SafeSehat for health care product range, MarkoSafe for home care product range, and Safelite for Sanitary pads.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Director, The Hygiene India said, ''The Lord's Mark Group aims to provide superior quality health and home care products to every Indian household at affordable prices. Hygiene India has been launched for achieving this goal. The future plans are around making it India's largest care enabler and one-stop-shop for our customers. The investments will help in expediting the growth of this unique e-commerce venture.'' ''The Hygiene India platform has started getting strong customer traction as we have announced the introductory discounts of flat 40% on all our products along with free shipping. We intend to offer essential care kits to give high value through complete care. The superior quality products at affordable prices will be a strong differentiator in the market,'' commented Mr. Naitik Vyas, Advisor, Lord's Med, the healthcare subsidiary of Lord's Mark Group.

About The Hygiene India, The Hygiene India is an initiative of Lord's Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Hygiene India follows the principle of 'leaving no one behind by the United Nations. Lord's Mark via its LordsMed vertical is committed to making Bharat and the world a better place w.r.t good health and well-being (SDG-Goal 3) and access to clean water and sanitation (SDG- Goal 6).

The Hygiene India have curated their own products and partnered with multiple sellers who have focused their product initiative in hygiene areas. Hygiene India has three main categories: health care, home care, and personal care.

SafeSehat, MarkoSafe, and Safelite are brands and trademarks of The Hygiene India.

For more details, please visit https://www.thehygieneindia.com/ About Lord's Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Lord's) started manufacturing stationary and copier paper and slowly diversified to other segments, viz., LED products, solar power solutions & solar appliances, lithium batteries, electric scooters, charging stations, fire safety products & systems and health care & safety products, agro products, and pharma products. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's. Lord's Med and Lord's Automotive are key subsidiaries Lord's Mark Group.

Today, Lord's Mark is one of the leading companies in India to manufacture a wide range of high quality renewable energy products and health care products in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)