Left Menu

European shares set for longest winning streak since June

Miners rose the most with a gain of 0.7%, while steady government bond yields supported banking stocks. Dutch bank ABN Amro gained 3.2% after it said it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:57 IST
European shares set for longest winning streak since June
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hit record highs on Wednesday and were on track for their longest winning streak in two months, with gains in banking and mining stocks supporting an already upbeat investor mood over a strong earnings season.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to hit an all-time high for an eighth consecutive session. Miners rose the most with a gain of 0.7%, while steady government bond yields supported banking stocks.

Dutch bank ABN Amro gained 3.2% after it said it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit. UK cybersecurity company Avast climbed 3.2% after U.S. rival NortonLifeLock Inc agreed to buy the company for up to $8.6 billion.

The world's largest maker of wind turbines, Vestas, fell 4.7% as it cut its 2021 outlook after missing second-quarter operating profit forecasts on supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021