Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains on insurers boost, Avast buyout deal; mid-caps at record high

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, and the domestically focussed mid-cap index hit a record high, lifted by non-life insurers and an $8.6 billion buyout deal for motor insurer Avast. The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.2% higher to an all-time high of 23,650.90. In earnings, British motor insurer Admiral jumped 1.7% after it reported a 76% surge in first-half earnings and announced a 27.1 pence special dividend.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:00 IST
FTSE 100 gains on insurers boost, Avast buyout deal; mid-caps at record high
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, and the domestically focussed mid-cap index hit a record high, lifted by non-life insurers and an $8.6 billion buyout deal for motor insurer Avast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, with non-life insurers and oil stocks leading gains.

Avast was the top percentage gainer, up 3.6%, after U.S.-based NortonLifeLock Inc said it has agreed to buy the firm for $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software. The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.2% higher to an all-time high of 23,650.90.

In earnings, British motor insurer Admiral jumped 1.7% after it reported a 76% surge in first-half earnings and announced a 27.1 pence special dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021