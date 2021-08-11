Left Menu

Deliveroo doubles orders value even as lockdowns ease

"We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK." The company, which connects customers with over 136,000 restaurants and 9,000 grocery stores in Britain and 11 other countries, said its gross transaction value rose 102% to 3.386 billion pounds ($4.68 billion). German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in Deliveroo last week, driving the British company's share price to its highest since its March listing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:28 IST
Deliveroo doubles orders value even as lockdowns ease
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Food delivery company Deliveroo said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market - Britain - in the second quarter. Chief Executive Will Shu said growth had remained strong for both restaurant and grocery orders even as pandemic-related curbs eased.

"Demand has been high amongst consumers," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK." The company, which connects customers with over 136,000 restaurants and 9,000 grocery stores in Britain and 11 other countries, said its gross transaction value rose 102% to 3.386 billion pounds ($4.68 billion).

German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in Deliveroo last week, driving the British company's share price to its highest since its March listing. She said he had not had any talks with Niklas Oestberg, his counterpart at Delivery Hero, since the move.

"I think his view was: the stock's undervalued, I'm gonna start buying, and I know the space super well," Shu told Reuters. "This is in my view just a financial investment."

Deliveroo's shares, which were priced at 390 pence in the initial public offering, were trading down 1.3% at 359 pence in early deals. The company said the first half revenue increased 82% to 922.5 million pounds, while its core operating loss narrowed to 27.0 million pounds from 30.3 million pounds a year earlier.

It reiterated its full-year forecast for 50%-60% growth in gross transaction value, with a full-year gross profit margin in the lower half of the range 7.5-8.0%. ($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021