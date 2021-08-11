Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:32 IST
Soybean futures rise on fresh bets
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 418 to Rs 9,145 per quintal in the futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for August delivery rose by Rs 418, or 4.79 percent, to Rs 9,145 per quintal with an open interest of 6,825 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to a rise in soybean prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

