Over 40 feared buried under debris of major landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur; Army, NDRF called in

Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

Advertisement

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said.

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

More details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)