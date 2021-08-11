Left Menu

Elderly man killed, 2 injured in Mumbai bus accident

A senior citizen was killed and two other persons were injured after a BEST bus hit the power meter cabin of a chawl and an auto-rickshaw in Bhandup eastern suburb of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, an official said.The accident led to heavy traffic jam in the area and vehicles was diverted via an alternate route.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The accident led to heavy traffic jam in the area and vehicles was diverted via an alternate route. The road is curved at the Ashok Kedare Chowk in Bhandup where the accident took place around 7.15 am when the bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (the city civic body's transport undertaking), was heading to Bhandup railway station from Tembipada, the BEST official said.

''The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle dashed against the electric meter cabin structure of a chawl and then hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction,'' the official said.

Pundlik Bhagat (70), a pedestrian, got crushed between the front right wheel of the bus and the chawl's power cabin.

He received serious injuries on the head and right hand. Police rushed him to a hospital in suburban Mulund where doctors declared him dead before admission, the official said.

Two other injured persons, aged 44 and 65, were allowed to go home after treatment at the hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

