11 injured as bus hits pillar in Kolkata

At least 11 persons were injured on Wednesday when a speeding private bus hit a pillar of a flyover in the eastern part of the city, a police officer said.

The driver of the bus -- which was on its way to Science City -- somehow lost control of the wheels near the Pragati Maidan area and rammed into one of the pillars of 'Maa flyover', he stated.

Advertisement

All injured passengers, mostly office-goers, were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The vehicle has been seized by the police and a team of officers is on the lookout for the driver who fled the spot following the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)