PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:21 IST
Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures
Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 14.6 to Rs 1,387 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for August delivery moved up by Rs 14.6, or 1.06 percent, to Rs 1,387 per 10 kg in 11,595 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

