Surat's Alliance Group to honour Olympic Star Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, who brought laurels to India by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition in the Olympics 2020, has been placed on the head and eyes by the countrymen.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:36 IST
Surat's Alliance Group to honour Olympic Star Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra
Surat's Alliance Group to honour Olympic Star Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra. Image Credit: ANI
Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11 (ANI/PNN): Neeraj Chopra, who brought laurels to India by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition in the Olympics 2020, has been placed on the head and eyes by the countrymen. For his splendid achievement, he has been showered with prizes and gifts from the central to the state governments and from various institutions to private establishments. In this sequence, the prestigious Alliance group of Surat has also announced to honour the achievement of Neeraj Chopra in its own style.

Alliance Group leader Subhash Dawar said that his company is the Individual Distributor of KANGEN Machine of Japan's Enagic Company and his Japanese company wants to honour Neeraj Chopra. In this sequence, on behalf of his Alliance company, he is going to gift the premium model of Kangen to Neeraj Chopra. Subhash Dawar said that KANGEN is a health product that provides various types of healthy alkaline drinking water. By gifting this health product, he wants Neeraj Chopra to be healthy always. The Japanese company has sent this machine to Subhash Dawar. Talking to Neeraj Chopra's uncle Mr. Bhim Singh Chopra today, Subhash Dawar told that in the coming days he would visit Neeraj Chopra's home area Panipat and present this alkaline water machine to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

