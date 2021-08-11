Left Menu

Lenskart to hire over 2,000 persons by 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:51 IST
Lenskart to hire over 2,000 persons by 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Lenskart_com)
  • Country:
  • India

Omnichannel eyewear brand Lenskart on Wednesday said it plans to expand its workforce and add over 2,000 employees across the country by March 2022.

In addition, Lenskart will also expand its international teams in Singapore, West Asia, and the US by adding 300 more employees.

Lenskart has been aggressively hiring across verticals, especially the tech and data science team, roping in data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, and experts, a statement said.

The company is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees ''to manage their rapidly increasing stores'' and over 100 engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad, it added.

Over 300 employees will join the supply chain and manufacturing operations, while another 100 people will be hired for corporate functions across finance, consumer insights, human resources, and merchandising.

Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said the company has continued to grow exponentially in international markets as well as in India, and it is building a strong presence in regional markets as well through its stores and e-commerce.

''This has opened up several job opportunities across Lenskart to serve and delight our customers at a huge scale.

''So, hiring is a key aspect in our growth journey and we are looking at actively hiring skilled talent across verticals for regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, among others,'' he added.

The company said it currently has over 5,000 employees, including over 200 engineers, data scientists, and product designers.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart has raised funds from investors including KKR, SoftBank Vision Fund, PremjiInvest, and IFC, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021