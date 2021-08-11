Left Menu

Kinnaur landslide: Shah speaks to HP CM, assures help from Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:54 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday to take stock of the situation arising due to a landslide, in which over 40 people are feared buried under the debris, officials said.

The home minister also directed the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal Pradesh government in rescue and relief operations.

Shah spoke to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister to enquire about the landslide in the state, an official from the ministry said.

He assured him of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

Over 40 people are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

